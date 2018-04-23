MOAPIA: DC Mayor Bowser’s AAPI Heritage Month Celebration!

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, please join Mayor Bowser for an exciting night featuring cultural performances by renowned AAPI artists, an awards ceremony, and more!

Date: Monday, May 7, 2018

Time: 7:00 – 8:30 PM

Closest metro: U Street Station (green/yellow line)

Admission is free, but an RSVP is required. To RSVP, visit The event is open to the public.To RSVP, visit 2018aapihm.eventbrite. com

To share the event with your friends, feel free to forward this email or visit our Facebook event page

If you would like to request reasonable accommodations, please call (202) 727-3120 seven days in advance.

We look forward to seeing you there!

