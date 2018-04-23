MOAPIA: DC Mayor Bowser’s AAPI Heritage Month Celebration!

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, please join Mayor Bowser for an exciting night featuring cultural performances by renowned AAPI artists, an awards ceremony, and more!
Date: Monday, May 7, 2018
Time: 7:00 – 8:30 PM
Location: Lincoln Theater (1215 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009)
Closest metro: U Street Station (green/yellow line)
The event is open to the public. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required. To RSVP, visit 2018aapihm.eventbrite.
com.
If you would like to request reasonable accommodations, please call (202) 727-3120 seven days in advance.
We look forward to seeing you there!