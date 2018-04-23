2018 ‘Jewels of Asia’ Chamber Awards Gala

The Asian American Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Jewels of Asia’ Chamber Awards Gala will be held on May 10th, 2018 from 5:30p.m.-10:00p.m. at the Westwood Country Club to recognize individuals, small businesses, corporations, and non-profits that have made a significant impact, and contribution to the greater Northern Virginia, Maryland, or District of Columbia communities and the global communities.

The event will feature an awards ceremony, cocktail reception, silent auction,and Cultural performances!

Along with many representatives from the government, embassies and businesses, this year’s Gala offers unprecedented opportunities for networking across the many communities of influence that shape the business landscape in the Greater Washington Area.