2018 Washington DC Dragon Boat Festival

Festival Date: May 19-20, 2018
Rain Date: June 16-17, 2018
Festival Location:
|The Washington DC Dragon Boat Festival, now celebrating it’s 17th year, is a two day festival held along the Potomac River complete with cultural exhibitions, craft demonstrations, and of course… dragon boat racing. The event is sponsored by the Taiwan-U.S. Cultural Association (TUSCA) and serves to promote Taiwanese culture to the Washington DC area through the sport of dragon boat racing.
|Registration for the 2018 festival is NOW OPEN, please click here to register your team.