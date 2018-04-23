Home / Events / 2018 Washington DC Dragon Boat Festival

2018 Washington DC Dragon Boat Festival

Lily Chen April 23, 2018

Festival Date: May 19-20, 2018

Rain Date: June 16-17, 2018

Festival Location:
Thompsons Boat Center
2900 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 333-9543
The Washington DC Dragon Boat Festival, now celebrating it’s 17th year, is a two day festival held along the Potomac River complete with cultural exhibitions, craft demonstrations, and of course… dragon boat racing. The event is sponsored by the Taiwan-U.S. Cultural Association (TUSCA) and serves to promote Taiwanese culture to the Washington DC area through the sport of dragon boat racing.
Registration for the 2018 festival is NOW OPEN, please click here to register your team.

 

