FAPAC welcomes Secretary Elaine L. Chao to the 2018 National Leadership Training Program! May 14, 2018- May 17, 2018

The FAPAC 33rd National Leadership Training Program will be at the Sheraton Pentagon City, 900 South Orme Street, Arlington, Virginia 22204 from May 14, 2018 – May 17, 2018. We will have educational workshops, informative plenaries, and programs for students and veterans.

It is a transformative experience for attendees. If you have attended before, we want to welcome you back and share some exciting additions with you!. And if you have never been a part of this experience, then make this the year you participate.

During this training, AAPI leaders will identify barriers that stifle AAPI progress and work towards solutions that elevate the AAPI community.

Check out the current Agenda which is still a work in progress!!!

We are busy behind the scenes assembling a lineup of inspiring keynotes and motivational workshops, but registration is open and ready for you! Now is the time to register and reserve your hotel room.

But more than that, now is the time to decide where you want to show your support this year… Right here, with FAPAC.

