2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER: OFFERS CONTINUED VALUE AND RELIABILITY

The 2018 Outlander is now a 50-state Emission vehicle, and boasts new interior and exterior updates that further enhance the driving experience in the brand’s celebrated three-row CUV.

The 2018 Outlander introduces a new 7-inch touchscreen display audio unit with Bluetooth® wireless technology phone/audio standard on the base ES trim, as well as silver interior stitching. The SEL trim receives standard Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA), as well as a power remote tailgate. LED headlights and fog lights, multi-view camera and a heated steering wheel are now included in the SE Premium Package. Additionally, the GT trim receives standard multi-view camera system and a heated steering wheel. The Touring Package, available on the SEL and GT trims, puts an emphasis on safety and includes Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Automatic High Beam (AHB). The SEL’s Touring Package also includes contents from the SEL Premium Package: LED lighting, heated steering wheel and the multi-view camera system.

“The Outlander remains a leader in reliability and continues to show strong sales momentum,” said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, MMNA. “We’re excited to see the Outlander continue to resonate with consumers in the competitive CUV segment, and know the 2018 model year will build on its strong, value driven reputation.”

The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is currently in dealerships with a starting MSRP of $23,795 and is available in a new exterior color, Alloy Silver.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander at a glace:

New for 2018 (U.S. Model):

New Alloy Silver color replaces Cool Silver

New 7″ touchscreen display audio unit with Bluetooth ® wireless technology standard on ES trim

New silver interior stitching

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA), and power remote liftgate now standard on SEL trim

Multi-view camera system and heated steering wheel standard on GT

LED headlights/fog lights, multi-view camera system and heated steering wheel new to SE Premium Package

Touring Package includes Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control and automatic high beam for both SEL and GT trims

Key Features and Specifications:

Wheelbase: 105.1 in. Length: 184.8 in. Height: 67.3 in. Width: 71.3 in. Engine: 2.4L MIVEC SOHC 16-valve Inline 4-cylinder (ES, SE, SEL) 3.0L MIVEC SOHC 24-valve V6 (GT) Horsepower: 166 @ 6,000 rpm (2.4L engine) 224 @ 6,250 rpm (3.0L engine) Torque: 162 lb-ft @ 4,200 rpm (2.4L engine) 215 lb-ft @ 3,750 rpm (3.0L engine) Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) or 6-speed Sportronic® automatic transmission with paddle shifters Dynamics: Anti-Lock Brake System w/Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Active Stability Control (ASC) with Traction Control Logic (TCL) and Electric Power Steering (EPS) Wheels: 18 x 7 in. aluminum alloy Tires: 225/55 R18 all-season radials Fuel Economy (city/highway/combined): 2.4 2WD: 25/30/27 (ES, SE, SEL) 2.4 AWC/S-AWC: 24/29/26 (ES, SE, SEL) 3.0 S-AWC: 20/27/22 (GT)

Interior

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

8-way power adjustable driver’s seat (standard on SEL and GT)

Silver interior stitching

Heated steering wheel (available on SEL, standard on GT)

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Leather-wrapped shift knob (SE, SEL, GT)

Heated front seats (standard on SE, SEL and GT)

7.0′ Touch panel display audio system (standard on ES trim)

7.0′ Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system with enhanced SiriusXM® satellite radio with three month subscription, Apple CarPlay™ support and Android Auto™ (standard on SE, SEL and GT)

Rearview camera system

Multi-view camera system (available on SEL, standard on GT

Eco indicator

Front courtesy floor lamps

710-watt 9-speaker Rockford Fosgate® premium audio system (available on SEL, standard on GT)

Bluetooth® wireless technology and steering wheel controls

Electric parking brake standard on all S-AWC trims

Auto-dimming rear view mirror with Homelink ® (standard on SEL, GT)

High contrast, color multi-information display

Gloss black shift and instrument panel

Exterior

Auto on/off headlights (standard on SEL, GT)

LED headlights (available on SEL, standard on GT)

LED positioning lights

LED fog lights (available on SEL, standard on GT)

Chrome grill accents

Heated power side view mirrors

Power folding side view mirrors (standard on SEL, GT)

Power glass sunroof with sunshade and tilt feature (available on SE, SEL and standard on GT)

Rain sensing and speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers

Shark fin antenna

Power remote liftgate (standard on SEL, GT)

Wiper de-icer standard on all AWC and S-AWC equipped Outlander vehicles

Roof carrier plug-in accommodation

Rear privacy glass

Wheel arch moldings

Front bumper silver accents

Colors: Diamond White, Alloy Silver, Mercury Gray, Labrador Black, Cosmic Blue, Rally Red, and Quartz Brown

Safety

All-Wheel Control (AWC) 4WD system (2WD, 4WD, Lock modes) (available on ES)

More sophisticated Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) 4WD system with Active Front Differential (AWC ECO, Normal, Snow, Lock modes) (available on SE, SEL, GT)

Advanced seven (7) air bag SRS system including driver’s side knee airbag, dual-stage front airbags with occupant seat position sensors, front seat mounted side-impact airbags and front and rear curtain side airbags

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) (standard on SEL, GT)

Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Automatic High Beam headlights (AHB) (available on SEL, GT)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Active Stability Control (ASC) with Traction Control Logic (TCL)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Engine immobilizer anti-theft security alarm system

Child safety rear door locks

Mitsubishi Motors’ patented Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) safety cell body construction

Factory Options

SE Sunroof package

SEL Premium Package

SEL Touring Package

GT Touring Package

Warranty

Fully transferable 5-year/60,000 mile new vehicle limited warranty

10-year/100,000 mile powertrain limited warranty

7-year/100,000 mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty

5-year/unlimited mile roadside assistance

