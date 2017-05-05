Georgetown EHLS Program Currently Seeking Linguistic Scholars – Deadline 7/17/17

Sponsored Content

The English for Heritage Language Speakers (EHLS) is a program in professional English for speakers of critical languages. The National Security Education Program (NSEP) which funds the program, seeks to broaden the pool of individuals (our scholars) with languages and cultural expertise who are interested in long-term employment with the U.S. government and specifically with agencies involved in national security. We at Georgetown University give the scholarship recipients the advanced English language skills they need to succeed in professional positions with the U.S. government.

This year, 2017 is our 12th year. We awarded 18 scholarships to naturalized American citizens. Our 2017 cohort scholars come from 10 different countries and speak dozens of languages and dialects. Among them are native speakers of all the Arabic dialects originally from Iraq, Morocco, Sudan, Lebanon, and Egypt. We have had Mandarin Chinese speakers from mainland China and Taiwan, and scholars from Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and former Russian Republics. In the past we have also had speakers of Amharic, Igbo, Swahili and Yoruba.

Professional areas of interest include teaching, banking, administration, finance, social work, architecture, business management, real estate, law, medicine, computer science, engineering, foreign service, news-media relations, translation, finance, pharmaceuticals, and linguistics.

The 2018 EHLS Program is open to U.S. citizens who native speakers of:

Arabic Kazakh Russian Azerbaijani Kurdish Somali Balochi Kyrgyz Tajik Bambara Mandarin Tamashek Dari Pashto Turkish Hausa Persian Farsi Urdu Hindi Punjabi Uzbek



Applications for the 2018 program are now available at www.ehlsapplication.org. The deadline is July 17, 2017.

