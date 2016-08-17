Tips for Family Budgeting 

If your family is growing, you’re probably thinking about ways to save money. It’s estimated that the cost of raising children has grown 40% in the last decade. A statistic like that can be intimidating, but luckily, there are plenty of ways for families to save money. Here are some helpful budgeting tips for families.

Buy In Bulk

Several trips to the grocery store each week can quickly eat away at the family budget. Instead of going to the store on a weekly basis and buying small portions, opt for buying in bulk. Getting a membership to a wholesale store can reap huge benefits for your family. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also save gas from going to the store less frequently. When combined with coupons, buying in bulk is a fantastic way to get more from your money.

Get a Family Discount on Car Insurance

If you’re a parent of teenagers, car insurance can be a nightmare to contend with. If you’re already stressed enough about your kids driving, don’t let car insurance be another source of worry. Talk to a Raleigh insurance agency about family discounts. The more drivers and cars that you have on your policy, the more money you’re likely to save.

Save Energy

If you have young children, it can seem like you’re constantly running the washer and dryer. A high utility bill can be a huge source of financial strain. To combat this problem, hang a clothesline inside your home or out in the yard to cut the cost of drying each load of laundry. As an added bonus, your clothes will last longer from being air dried instead of being exposed to high heat on a regular basis.

Meal Plan in Advance

Once a week, sit down with your family and make a meal plan. When you’re tired from a long day of work and caring for the kids, it can be hard to motivate yourself to find a recipe to cook for dinner. This can lead to eating out several times a week, and the expenses of the whole family eating out can add up quickly. By meal planning ahead of time, you’ll save money on groceries by avoiding unnecessary purchases and skip the extra expense of taking everyone out to a restaurant.

Keep Family Nights at Home

Although it’s fun to take the family out to a movie, the cost of tickets and concessions is sky high. You can still have fun quality with your family by staying home and playing a board game. Better yet, you can find a park with a good hike and bike trail to encourage exercise and healthy habits. To avoid the temptation of driving through for fast food after a long walk, pack a picnic and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Don’t Be Afraid to Ask For Discounts

You’d be surprised by how often you can get discounts on services like cable and your cell phone bill simply by asking. Most people don’t think to ask about discounts available for families and they get stuck paying full price. Although it might take some getting used to at first, practice asking about discounts to save yourself money whenever possible.

