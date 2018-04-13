Marc Zuckerberg: Billionaire in just one year

By Betway

How long does it take millionaires to turn into billionaires? What about some of the most powerful

men in the world such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg? According to Forbes Magazine,

there are now 2,124 billionaires in the world more than ever in history. That number has almost

doubled during the last decade and even if most people think of billionaires as mainly being old men

recent study reveals that lots of them they entered elite much younger.



In particular, according to Betway Insider, the average age at which millionaires become billionaires

is 51 with the average time for the 100 richest people worldwide being only 14 years. Jeff Bezos

turned into Billionaire in the age of 35 while Larry Page was only 30 when he net worth reach the

billion. The youngest billionaire of all time remains to be the Founder of Facebook who became

billionaire in almost a year after earning his first million in the age of 23.

Here are some finding of the study:

There are 15.2 million millionaires in the world.

The majority of millionaires earned the first on before the age of 40.

Technology, Automotive and Energy are the industries where the leap is the quickest.

Russia, China, Japan and the USA are the countries that entrepreneurs make the jump the quickest.

