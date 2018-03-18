GENESIS G80 WINS ALG’S 2018 RESIDUAL VALUE AWARD IN COMPETITIVE PREMIUM FULLSIZE SEGMENT

he Genesis G80 was rated the winning Premium Fullsize car in ALG’s 2018 Residual Value Awards (RVA). The award, a first for the Genesis brand, comes from ALG, the industry benchmark in forecasting future vehicle values. Winners show leading competitiveness and are predicted to hold the highest percentage of their original sale price after three years.

“Along with its balanced performance and handsome design, the Genesis G80 offers a generous list of standard features at a lower price point than that of similarly equipped luxury competitors. With the addition of the 3.3L twin turbo Sport trim to the 2018 model year, the G80 continues to garner attention and impress the crowd as it takes its first Residual Value Award for the Premium Full-size segment,” said Jim Nguyen, President of ALG.

“At Genesis, we strive to give consumers exactly what they desire and, above that, some feature value they don’t even know they need,” said Erwin Raphael, General Manager of Genesis Motor America. “This award represents the absolute third-party experts confirming that we’ve hit that moving target that we’re constantly going after.”

FAST FACTS

Three refined engine options: 5.0-liter V8, 3.8-liter V6 and all-new 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6

New 3.3T Sport trim delivers dynamic performance, sport styling and ultimate comfort and convenience with class-leading features

Added safety features for 2018 provide segment-leading standardized suite of safety technology unrivaled in the mid-luxury segment

2018 Genesis G80 pricing starts at $41,750 excluding destination charges

VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Genesis G80 now offers three different trim levels to fit every luxury shopper’s performance needs with either RWD or AWD options on all configurations: 3.8L – Core volume luxury with unsurpassed standard features Available with Premium and Ultimate packages 5.0L – The ultimate expression of luxury, convenience and V8 performance 3.3T Sport – The ideal combination of sport style and turbocharged performance

Enhanced 3.8-liter GDI V6 and 5.0-liter GDI V8 engines Improved responsiveness and fuel efficiency with mid-position lock CVVT on intake side Increased 200 bar direct injection system for more precise combustion control 5.0L features improved combustion cooling and fuel efficiency with electric thermostat



Equipped with 2nd generation 8-speed automatic transmission with available shift-by-wire technology (standard on 5.0 model) and Intelligent Drive Mode (Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow)

Luxurious and spacious cabin with best in class legroom and headroom, and the most interior room in the segment

Superior in-cabin noise levels and comfort with improved NVH enhancements

NEW FOR 2018 G80 3.8L & 5.0L

All 2018 G80 models feature: Refreshed exterior design including headlights, lower front grille, front and rear fascia New, standard 18-inch wheel design Interior enhancements including new instrument cluster, shift knob, rearview mirror, analog clock and premium speaker design New available genuine matte wood finishes: Paldao and Sapele wood Modern aluminum trim pattern Standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ plus additional front USB charge port Added Pedestrian Detection and Driver Attention Alert as standard safety technology

3.8L Premium Package now includes: Quantum Logic® Surround & Clari-Fi™ Music Restoration Technology with the Lexicon® 14-speaker audio system Qi wireless charging pad Heated rear seats (standard on AWD)

3.8L Ultimate Package now adds: Shift-by-wire technology Full LED headlights with Dynamic Bending Light 9.2-inch touchscreen navigation system with DIS multi-media controller

5.0L includes all 3.8L Ultimate Package features plus microfiber suede headliner

2018 GENESIS G80 3.3T SPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Powered by a new 3.3-liter direct-injected, twin-turbocharged V6 engine and sport-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission with shift-by-wire technology Horsepower: 365 @ 6,000 rpm Torque: 376 @ 1,300-4,500 rpm

Continuous Damping Control suspension for enhanced vehicle dynamics and superior ride quality

Distinctive sport designed exterior with dark chrome trim and Genesis signature copper-colored accents on headlamps and wheels

Leather sport seats and steering wheel with copper contrast stitching

Exclusive black suede headliner, genuine carbon fiber interior trim and alloy sport pedals

Unique 19-inch dark alloy wheels

Three exclusive colors: Polar Ice, Sevilla Red and Siberian Ice (late availability)

Well-equipped standard safety technology and convenience features including: 9.2-inch touchscreen navigation system with DIS multi-media controller Multi-view camera Full LED headlights with Dynamic Bending Light (DBL) Lexicon® Premium Sound System with 17 speakers includes QuantumLogic® Surround Sound and Clari-Fi® music restoration technology Wireless device charging (Qi standard)



ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

All 2018 Genesis G80 models feature a comprehensive standard set of advanced safety features: Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection Driver Attention Alert Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start High Beam Assist Rearview Camera Haptic Steering Wheel Pre-Active Seatbelt 9 Standard Airbags

Additional available safety technology includes: Front and Rear Parking Sensors Full LED headlights with Dynamic Bending Light Full-color heads up display Multi-view Camera



GENESIS EXPERIENCE

To truly elevate the luxury ownership experience, all Genesis vehicles include exclusive consumer-centric programs and amenities designed to provide owners with the luxury of time and better convenience.

3 years/36K miles Complimentary Normally Scheduled Maintenance

3 years/36K miles Complimentary Service Valet

3 years Complimentary Genesis Connected Services (including Connected Care, Remote, and Guidance)

3 years Complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Traffic & Data)

3 years Complimentary Map Care – Annual map updates

Best-in-Industry Warranty with Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Services

Comments

comments