Attracting Good Luck and Good Health in the Year of the Dog

By Jennie L. Ilustre

Welcome to the Lunar New Year! Although it is also known as the Chinese New Year, it is actually celebrated with great joy all over the world. In the national capital region, D.C., as well as Virginia and Maryland counties, have joined the Asian American communities in festivities galore during the weekend of February 16, the onset of the Lunar New Year, which ends on February 4 next year.

This is the Year of the Earth Dog, based on the Chinese zodiac. Will it be a lucky year? Astrologyzodiac.org predicts that during the Year of the Earth Dog, prosperity is in the stars for all the zodiac signs. There will be business opportunities and increased incomes. The Year of the Dog will also bring more luck in marriages.

The Year of the Dog could be a potentially emotional year, according to feng shui expert Princess Lim Fernandez, so people should not be too quick to react to others or to events. She told the Philippine Star (visitphilstar.com) people should be more open and more adaptable, but should avoid being impulsive.

How to Attract Good Luck

The conventional wisdom is that during the Year of the Dog, Dog people – born 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 19 Bre94, 2006, and those born this year – are apt to face ups and downs. But the nice thing is that experts can suggest ways to counter bad luck and to attract good luck

Feng shui expert Fernandez said that attending more happy occasions and celebrations will attract good luck for those born in the years of the Dog, Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012), Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) and Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016).

In an interview with philstar.com, she suggested all zodiac signs can improve their luck by doing the following on February 16, the start of the Lunar New Year:

1. Have a nice lunch or dinner with the family.

2. Give kids “angpao” or Chinese red envelopes with money inside for good luck. This is supposed to give good luck to both the giver and the receiver. Keep the money inside the envelope all year.

3. Bear in mind that lucky directions are Southeast, Center, Northwest and Southwest.

4. Avoid the following unlucky directions: North, West and Northeast.

How to Attract Good Health

The Year of the Dog has a nice financial outlook in general, according to some astrologers, but people are urged to pay attention to their health.

In an interview on February 16, Eastern medicine practitioner Zhifu Jogene O. Baldonasa gave tips on how to attract good health in the Year of the Dog. “There are five elements in releasing negative vibes out of your life – earth, wood, water, air and fire. Ideally, you should do the therapy steps at six in the morning and six in the evening,” said Baldonasa.

The 5 elements and steps to release negative vibrations follow:

1. Earth element: Wave hands in the air from left to rightto a count of eight to release stress and worries.

2. Wood element: Place hands on the side. Inhale for 5 seconds, then shout “Ho!” as you exhale and vigorously shake both hands in a downward motion. For women, close the right hand to keep positive vibes, open the left hand to release negative vibes. For men, do the opposite. Do the same as you shout “He!” and “Haa!”

Also, eat green leafy vegetables daily for healthy body therapy.

3. Water element: Open hand into palm to make Chi (vital energy). Also, drink 2 liters of water daily to boost water therapy.

4. Air element: Move arms downward and upward (touch the earth and touch the heaven). Breathe in and out to release negative vibration while shouting “Ho!” Then do the same as you shout “He!” Ditto as you shout “Haa!”

5. Fire element: Heat body pericardium (the membrane which encloses the heart) to release any kind of ailment and boost bio energy. Inhale and while exhaling shout “Ho!” Then do the same as you shout “He!” Ditto as you shout “Haa!” “Also, don’t eat white pasta and white bread,” Baldonasa stressed. “Doing so results in a weak body.”

Predictions for Zodiac Signs

Following are the brief individual predictions from the Chinesezodiac.org, with the caveat that life is how you make it. Visit Chinesezodiac.org for more comprehensive predictions. Kung Hei Fat Choi!

Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) – The year will be kind to you.

Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009) – The year looks like a good harvest, but you also need to take some precautions.

Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010) – This will be a very good year for you. The Year of the Dog will be truly wonderful! Prosperity is assured when you get involved in projects.

Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) – Year of the Dog is not exactly a good year, or a bad year. Take care in business ventures.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) –This is generally not a good year for you. Take care when you travel.

Serpent (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) – It is a great year for the Serpent.

Horse (1942, 1954,1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) – An enjoyable year for the horse.

Goat 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) – A great year!

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) –Your hard work will all be recognized.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) – If you need to make a decision, make it now. In general, this is a very good year.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018) – It is your year, so try to be careful in whatever you wish to do.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) – This is a year of fulfillment for you.

