Association for Asian Studies (AAS) 2018 Annual Conference – March 22-25, 2018

The Association for Asian Studies (AAS) Annual Conference will take place March 22-25, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Join over 3,300 attendees at the Marriott Wardman Park hotel, where the conference will offer 450 panel sessions, a Book Exhibition of 90 exhibitors from major publishing houses, Film Expo, receptions, professional networking opportunities, and more.

The AAS is the largest Asian Studies conference held in North America and is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the study of Asia.

Special events at the conference include a keynote address by Professor Haejoang Cho (Yonsei University), presidential address by Katherine A. Bowie (University of Wisconsin, Madison), four “#AsiaNow Roundtables” on current events, and a panel discussion about public policy careers for Asia specialists.

The full conference program is available at the AAS website.

Conference pre-registration closes February 26, 2018. On-site registrations will be available. Registration is required to attend panel sessions. The Film Expo and Book Exhibition are open to the public and do not require registration.

