2018 Mazda 3

Mazda3 has always been a car focused around its driver and passengers, putting them first. For 2018, Mazda3 receives newly standard features that continue to reinforce the philosophy of putting people first. More safety features throughout Mazda3’s model range provide occupants with enhanced peace of mind. Available as a sedan or a hatchback, this compact car can handle all sorts of lifestyles, from active to family and everything in between. While passengers can appreciate the premium interior features, the driver will enjoy the driving dynamics set by the philosophy of Jinba Ittai—a harmony between the car and the driver. The subtle exterior tweaks for 2018 elevate the vehicle’s KODO—Soul of Motion design.

With more than 5 million units sold since its introduction as a 2004 model and serving as Mazda’s most popular model, Mazda3 continues to be a trailblazer in the compact car segment. Already known for its blend of technology, design and driving dynamics, the 2018 Mazda3 carries even greater value.

Mazda3 comes with more standard features for 2018, providing a stronger value at all price points while adding refinement, elevating design and increasing usable performance. Here’s an at-a-glance list of what’s new and different about the 2018 Mazda3 (for a full list of changes, please see the spec deck on page 14): – Smart City Brake Support standard on all Mazda3 models – All Touring models equipped with SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter engine – All Touring models equipped with dark silver painted alloy wheels (new color) – All Mazda3 4-door Touring and Grand Touring models now equipped with a rear deck lip spoiler – Overhead console with sunglasses holder and illuminated vanity mirrors (driver and passenger) standard on all Touring models – Touring Popular Equipment Package becomes BOSE®/ Moonroof/Satellite Radio Package (minor content change) reconfigured to include BOSE® 9-speaker audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio with 4-month subscription and moonroof – Grand Touring Premium Equipment Package reconfigured to include High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support and Traffic Sign Recognition (all previously in separate Grand Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Safety Package) – Bi-LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED combination tail lights and LED fog lights standard on Grand Touring models.

DRIVING DYNAMICS

The strength of SKYACTIV Technology is that it allows ample performance and frugal real-world efficiency without ever compromising either. The entry 2.0-liter, four-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine makes 155 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 150 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. When paired with the available SKYACTIVDRIVE six-speed automatic, Mazda3 can achieve an EPAestimated fuel economy of up to 28 mpg city/37 mpg highway/32 mpg combined. Models equipped with the 2.0-liter engine and automatic transmission come with a Sport Mode switch, which when activated uses a more aggressive transmission mapping for spirited driving. Previously, this was only available in 2.5-liter cars. The 2.5-liter, four-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine produces 184 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and 185 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm. When paired with the available SKYACTIVDRIVE six-speed automatic it can achieve an EPAestimated fuel economy up to 27 mpg city/36 mpg highway/30 mpg combined. Both engines are available with a six-speed SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual in addition to the automatic transmission, providing a sought-after option for enthusiasts. The 2018 Mazda3 comes standard across all trim levels with G-Vectoring Control at no extra cost to the customer. This Mazda-exclusive technology uses engine timing to control chassis dynamics, which leads to smoother steering inputs, resulting in greater confidence and control for the driver.

G-Vectoring Control is an example of Mazda’s never-ending quest to enhance the Jinba Ittai driving experience, one that puts the driver as the priority in the design and development stages. Eight years in the making, this industryexclusive technology exemplifies Mazda’s human-centered design philosophy where careful thought and consideration was given to how to develop a technology that would help realize smooth, predictable and efficient movement. While it will largely go unnoticed to the vehicle occupants, G-Vectoring Control will undoubtedly make any driver a better one. The car goes where you want it to go, resulting in increased driver confidence and enhanced peace of mind. Purely a software control system, G-Vectoring Control adds no weight to Mazda3, using throttle input and steering angle sensors, among other features, to decide when to reduce torque in a moment’s notice. When the technology was being developed, initial thoughts were to have the vehicle use the brakes, but this method was deemed too slow to respond and unnatural-feeling to the driver and passengers. Engineers figured out that the subtle amount of “braking” needed to create a greater sense of stability could be had by reducing ignition spark, thereby effectively using engine braking without the driver and passengers ever noticing. The result increases Mazda3’s front-tire contact patches, which aids in steering stability and turn-in when using the throttle. Ironically, the worse the road conditions are, the better the technology works, regardless of the driver’s skill level. So, whether it’s driving in a straight line at high speeds, traversing winding roads or traveling at everyday low speeds, G-Vectoring Control provides a stronger sense of unity between driver and car, and provides passengers with a greater sense of security.

SOPHISTICATED DESIGN

Newly standard features further polish its exterior design, highlighting visual width, maturity and a look of solidity on the road. Mazda3 Grand Touring now comes with Bi-LED headlights with auto leveling, LED combination taillights and LED daytime running lights. For 2018, 18-inch wheels with a new dark silver finish are standard on all Touring and Grand Touring trim levels. Four-door Mazda3 Touring models receive a body-colored rear deck lip spoiler. A total of eight body colors are available in the U.S. including Machine Gray Metallic, Sonic Silver Metallic, Eternal Blue Mica, Soul Red Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Titanium Flash Mica, Jet Black Mica and Snowflake White Pearl Mica. For the interior, drivers have a choice between black or sand cloth in Mazda3 Sport models; black leatherette in Mazda3 Touring models; and black or Parchment leather in Grand Touring. The black leather interior features espresso-colored accents that add a touch of depth to the cabin’s atmosphere.

TAKE COMFORT IN MAZDA3’S REFINEMENT

A sense of opulence without breaking the bank can be felt when experiencing the upscale interior design of the 2018 Mazda3. Appreciate a quieter ride with a return of last year’s effective noise suppression allowing the Mazda3 to provide a 3db quieter ride at 25 mph over rough roads. Match this with the available BOSE® 9-speaker surround sound audio system to find your peaceful place nestled in Mazda3’s seats. Speaking of which, the seats have been refined to give occupants a level of comfort not found in most compact cars. The seats provide high-end appeal through the available cloth, leatherette or dual-stitched leather. A closer look reveal the large perforations in the upholstery that allow the seats to be breathable and create a soft feel. 10 Drivers can run their fingertips along a leather-wrapped steering wheel for a more comfortable grip. A lot of research went into studying how drivers grip a steering wheel and what shape would provide the best comfort, paired with materials that would help achieve this. For the Grand Touring trim level, the steering wheel is also available with heating elements, a rare feature in the compact class that will make winter driving more comfortable and safer for the drivers in the regions that see more of the winter season. In Mazda3 Grand Touring, an available, full-color Active Driving Display greets drivers once behind the steering wheel, complete with a clearer and better-integrated MAZDA CONNECTTM display. The Active Driving Display is brighter and has better definition and contrast than the previous monochromatic display, making it easier to read at a glance.

AWARD WINNING SAFETY

In 2017, Mazda3 was awarded as Insurance Institute for Highway Safety “Top Safety Pick+” after having been subjected to a grueling array of collision and pre-collision safety evaluations. Further improving upon last year’s performance, all 2018 Mazda3 models have added Smart City Brake Support and a rearview camera as standard features. Mazda cares as much about your precious cargo as you do. That’s why Mazda is including more safety features at more accessible price points to provide drivers and passengers with enhanced peace of mind. Along with Smart City Brake Support, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is available for the Mazda3 Touring and Grand Touring models as standard equipment. Smart City Brake Support operates between 2 and 19 mph, automatically applying the brakes during emergency situations in order to lessen the severity of an impending and inescapable collision. Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring assists in detecting objects in the driver’s blind spots, detecting from as much as 164 ft. away—a greater distance than Mazda3 enjoyed previously. In addition, the Grand Touring trim level comes available with Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane-Keep Assist and Smart Brake Support. Traffic Sign Recognition displays the identified speed limit in the Active Driving Display, Lane-Keep Assist can perform minor steering corrections to help guide vehicles back to the lane when it senses potential unintentional lane departure and Smart Brake Support can slow the vehicle down in emergency situations at highway speeds.

Other safety and security highlights that continue for the 2018 Mazda3 include: – Standard rearview camera – Anti-theft engine immobilizer – LATCH rear seat child seat safety tethers – Ultra-stiff SKYACTIV-BODY

PACKAGING AND PRICING

The 2018 Mazda3 is a standout in its class, adding more standard features and enhancing the driving experience for both the driver and its passengers. From design to performance to safety, the Mazda3 is the complete package for anyone looking for a car that seamlessly blends substance with great driving dynamics.

Additionally, all Mazda3 models include G-Vectoring Control, a Mazda-exclusive technology that uses the engine to put a minute amount of weight on the front tires, making steering inputs more surefooted and increasing peace of mind with the goal of improving stability.

The entry-level Mazda3 Sport comes standard with cloth seating surfaces; a 2.0-liter, SKYACTIV-G engine that makes 155 horsepower; a 7-inch MAZDA CONNECTTM infotainment screen with Commander control knob; Bluetooth phone and audio pairing; one-touch driver’s power window; power mirrors; remote keyless entry; and push-button ignition, among a long list of other standard items. Mazda3 Sport sedan models have an available Sport Preferred Equipment Package that includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, satin chrome interior trim and power heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals. Mazda3 five-door models have 16- inch alloy wheels as standard.

The mid-level 2018 Mazda3 Touring carries an even greater level of equipment, starting with what’s under its hood. Mazda3 Touring comes standard with a SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engine, making 184 horsepower. Previously, only 2017 Mazda3 Touring 2.5 hatchback and Grand Touring models carried the larger of the two engines. Mazda3 Touring comes with leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, rain-sensing wipers, automatic on/off headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, a six-way power driver’s seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob.

Mazda3 Touring equipment includes a new dark silver alloy wheel color, standard illuminated vanity mirrors and an overhead sunglasses holder. Available as part of the new BOSE®/Moonroof/Satellite package for Mazda3 Touring models are a nine-speaker premium audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio with a four-month subscription and a onetouch-open moonroof.

Headlining the Mazda3 lineup is the Grand Touring model, which comes standard with perforated black or parchmentcolored leather seating surfaces with heated front seats, full-color Active Driving Display head-up unit and LED fog lights as well as previously optional equipment such as selfleveling bi-LED headlights, LED combination tail lights and LED daytime running lights.

Mazda3 Grand Touring’s Premium Equipment Package adds pivoting Adaptive Front-lighting System, a heated steering wheel, paddle shifters on automatic models, Mazda navigation system, auto-dimming interior mirror with Homelink, High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-Keep Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support and Traffic Sign Recognition. Previously, many of these features were available in a separate package at an additional cost.

Mazda3 is available with a choice of a SKYACTIV-MT sixspeed manual or SKYACTIV-DRIVE six-speed automatic transmission; sedan or five-door hatchback body style; and in three trim levels, making it one of the most versatile vehicles available today for anyone from first-time new-car shoppers all the way up to those shopping for a premium compact. Mazda3 has been recognized by publications like Car and Driver and Ward’s Automotive for its exceptional interior quality at any price point, as well as its outstanding driving dynamics and KODO—Soul of Motion design.

