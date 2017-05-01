WinnResidential Wait list Opening! Come Check Us Out!





On May 11th, 2017 WinnResidential is opening the Wait Lists for Atlantic Terrace, Atlantic Gardens, and Southern Hills for 2 and 3 Bedroom Standard Apartments. The wait lists for 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments that are accessible to people with mobility impairments (Wheelchair Accessible) and people with hearing or visual impairments will also be open. Due to the length of the current Standard Efficiency and One Bedroom wait lists those lists are remaining closed.

Applications can be picked up at the WinnResidential Management office at 4214 Fourth Street SE, Community Center, Washington, DC 20032 on Tuesdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm beginning on 05/09/2017. Applications can be returned in person at the Southern Hills Community Center at 4335 4th Street SE, Washington, DC 20032 on Thursdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm beginning on 5/11/16. Applications can also be printed at www.liveatlanticterrace.com and returned by email to atlanticterrace@winnco.com beginning at 10:00 am on 05/11/2017. We will only accept the first 300 applications for 2 bedrooms and 200 applications for 3 Bedrooms Apartments and then the wait lists will close.

These properties have rental assistance through the Project Based Section 8 program and are subject to a maximum income limit. Applicants are selected from the wait list based off of the time/date of their application and applicable preferences. There is a preference for applicants who are working a minimum of 32 hours per week for the same company for the last six months, are 62 years of age or older, or are disabled. Persons with disabilities have the right to request reasonable accommodations in the application process.

Comments

comments