Jogger’s Heal treated by Chinese Traditional Medicine

Sponsored Content

Plantar fasciitis is also known as jogger’s heel and pretty common among the mid-aged people. It also occurs in younger people like athletes who run more specially jumper and runners. The clinical symptoms include pain in the heel and bottom of the foot brought on by bending the foot and toes up towards the shin. The pain is most severe with the first steps of the day or following a period of rest.

A survey by APMA & APWA (The American Podiatric Medical Association, American Public Works Asso.)researched on 1000 adults over 18 years old in May 2014. Resulted 77% people with foot pain, 83% people with chronic foot pain in their life time, but only one third of population seeks care. Conventional medicine uses splinting, steroid injection, pain medications and orthotics to treat plantar fasciitis but result only manageable. Some patients need to change their daily activities to compensate with the condition.

Traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture has promising result treating plantar fasciitis. Acupuncture treatment can promote blood flow, relax shortened muscles, stimulate the body’s built-in healing mechanisms, and release natural painkillers.

A 40 years old female suffers from both side plantar fasciitis for 8 years. The severe pain has interrupted her daily life such as short distance walking, standing, running and shortened steps. After 2 weeks acupuncture treatments, she is able to make big step and walk normally with some pain. After 4 weeks, fully recovered.

A 30+ years old female suffers from right side plantar fasciitis for half a year. She had to quit her tour guard job because of the condition. After 8 sections, she returned to work.

For treatment inquiries, please contact Acupuncturist Hao

Phone: 571-215-7450, 703-379-7063

www.haoacupuncture.com

Location 1: 12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Suite 320, Fairfax, VA 22033

Location 2: 8301 Arlington Blvd, Suite 501, Fairfax, VA 22031

Copyright © 2017 by Hao Health and Healing LLC

All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted in any form or by any means, including photocopying, recording, or other electronic or mechanical methods, without the prior permission of our office.

Comments

comments