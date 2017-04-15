2017 Mazda CX-9 Wins Wards 10 Best Interior Award and Autotrader’s “Must Test Drive’ Award

Mazda CX-9 is the epitome of having your cake and eating it, too. It’s a vehicle that caters to families with seating for seven, offers all-weather capability thanks to its optional predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive and carries class-leading fuel-efficiency ratings, courtesy of its innovative SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine. And it’s a statement for the Mazda brand as a whole, winning numerous accolades throughout the automotive industry and pushing Mazda to new heights with the highest-trim CX-9 Grand Touring and Signature models accounting for more than 50 percent of all CX-9s sold.

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) has today announced CX-9 will return for its second-generation’s sophomore model year with an unchanged $31,520 starting MSRP when it reaches dealerships later this month. The mid-level CX-9 Touring adds standard with Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)—a feature previously offered only in CX-9 Touring’s available options package as well as Grand Touring and Signature models.

“Consumer demand is helping spread the technologies like SCBS very quickly,” said Tetsu Nakazawa, vehicle line manager for crossover SUVs, MNAO. “Mazda is always looking to find new ways to enhance the satisfaction of drivers and passengers in everything we build, offering remarkable value at every price point.”

In entry Sport trim, CX-9 comes standard with LED headlights and taillights as well as fabric seating surfaces, an electronic parking brake, 18-inch wheels, rear backup camera, trailer stability assist, MAZDA CONNECTTM infotainment with Commander control and a 7-inch color display. Optionally available is the Sport Package, which adds a power driver’s seat, heated front seats and heated door mirrors.

CX-9 Touring adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, SCBS, HomeLink garage door openers, black- or sand-colored leather seating surfaces, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System, a power liftgate, power front seats, and an 8-inch MAZDA CONNECTTMtouchscreen display. Customers also can opt for the Touring Premium Package, which further includes automatic on/off headlights, LED fog lights, navigation, a premium 12-speaker BOSE® audio system, rain-sensing wipers, rear backup sensors, second-row retractable sunshades, SiriusXM satellite radio and a sunroof.

Further heightening the CX-9 lineup is the Grand Touring model, which builds upon the Sport and Touring trim levels with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), 20-inch wheels, aluminum interior trim, Mazda’s first Active Driving Display that projects instrument and navigation information onto the windshield, high-beam control, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Smart Brake Support, roof rails and memory settings on the driver’s seat.

Finally, CX-9 Signature tops the lineup with standard predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive—a system that uses 27 sensors, measuring conditions more than 200 times per second to determine how to allocate power to each wheel as to minimize ever feeling the wheels slip.

CX-9 Signature adorns its interior with Auburn-colored Nappa leather, rosewood supplied by Japanese guitar-maker Fujigen, LED signature accent grille lighting and LED accent lighting around the automatic shifter.

“We are seeing a considerable number of new Mazda buyers come in from premium and luxury brands, with CX-9 Grand Touring and Signature models regularly being cross-shopped with the likes of Lexus, Porsche and Volvo,” said Nakazawa. “That consumer confidence illustrates the strength of CX-9’s design, quality and engineering innovations.”

All models come powered by Mazda’s turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine, which generates a punchy 310 lb-ft of torque from just 2,000 rpm on either 87- or 93-octane gasoline. It also produces 250 horsepower on 93-octane gasoline (227 horsepower on 87-octane) and nets class-leading EPA-estimated fuel-economy ratings on either gasoline grade—22 mpg city/28 mpg highway/24 mpg combined in front-wheel-drive configuration.

That engine is paired with a standard SKYACTIV-DRIVE six-speed automatic and is available in front-wheel drive or i-ACTIV all-wheel drive.

MSRP FOR EACH MODEL AND OPTIONS PACKAGE IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model/Package 2WD AWD CX-9 Sport $31,520 $33,320 • Sport Package $950 $950 CX-9 Touring $35,970 $37,770 • Touring Premium Package $1,745 $1,745 CX-9 Grand Touring $40,470 $42,270 CX-9 Signature (AWD Standard) $44,315

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200 Soul Red Metallic $300 Machine Gray Metallic $300

