Op-Ed Trumps China Policy by Serena Lin

No need to be bound by the One China policy.

That’s what President-elect Donald Trump says about China, following the protocol-breaking call with Taiwan’s leader, and his tweets calling Beijing a “currency manipulator” and threatening “a trade war”. Despite the rhetoric, Trump has chosen Republican Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, an “old friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to be the new U.S. Ambassador to China.

So are Trump and his advisors signaling a shift in Beijing’s policy? Or is the Taiwan issue purely a matter of leverage? Is Trump testing Beijing’s limit? Can the U.S. president-elect afford to alienate an increasingly confident and powerful China?

Let’s look at just how deeply the U.S. and China are intertwined.

The U.S. cannot afford to lose China economically. China is the United States’ largest trading partner, with $598 billion in total. Over 80 percent of that accounted for imported goods from China. China is the United States’ No. 1 supplier of goods and the 3rd largest export market for year 2015, according to the U.S. Trade Representative.

Now let’s look at how important the Chinese domestic market is for American manufacturers.

China has a population of more than 1.4 billion and an expanding middle-class the size of Indonesia. According to its official report, more than a third of nearly ten million vehicles General Motors Co. sold globally in 2015 were delivered to Chinese customers. Profits from its Chinese operations, including joint ventures, accounted for about 20 percent of GM’s global net income of $9.7 billion in 2015.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told investors that China will one day be a bigger market for the company than the United States. Aircraft maker Boeing Co. is anticipating China will need 6,800 new jetliners worth $1 trillion over the next 20 years.

Then there are international issues on which the U.S. needs China’s cooperation. Beijing is the best bet for a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. In the Middle East, China is considered a trusted partner by Iran. By fiercely opposing an interventionist solution to the Syrian conflict, China has strengthened its relationships with both Iran and Saudi Arabia — no mean feat, as both nations have opposite positions on the civil war.

China and Afghanistan have been forging stronger military ties through weapon deals, joint exercises and military training. In South Sudan, China has deployed the largest peacekeeping contingent amongst all five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

That is not all.

China is also pursuing other measures to expand its global influence — as demonstrated by The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. Most American allies have joined the AIIB including Great Britain. The OBOR project will form the most expansive trade, infrastructure and investment network on the planet by connecting Europe and Asia. Can the U.S. really afford to not be part of this?

On global issues such as climate change, the world needs close cooperation between U.S. and China – the largest CO2 producers. From Copenhagen to Paris Climate Summit, China, despite its status as a developing country, has turned a challenge into an opportunity. It is now the world’s largest solar panel market, surpassing Germany. Several reports including those from The New York Times and The Guardian suggest China’s CO2 emission might have already peaked and are in decline, 10 years earlier than the 2030 goal.

The incoming Trump administration will be tested on issues where Washington and Beijing don’t agree. Demonizing China might work well for Trump’s domestic base, but it would risk core American strategic interests globally, as the two needs each other to achieve stability and spur development.

No wonder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter calls China-U.S. ties “the most important bilateral relationship in the world.”

The author is an international news producer at CCTV America and can be contacted by email at serena.lin@cctv-america.com

Comments

comments