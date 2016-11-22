Standard Wait List Opening

On December 1, 2016 WinnResidential is opening the Wait Lists for Atlantic Terrace, Atlantic Gardens, and Southern Hills for Efficiency, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments. This includes wait lists for apartments that are accessible to people with mobility impairments (Wheelchair Accessible) and people with hearing or visual impairments. Applications can be printed beginning 11/29/16 at 10:00 am at www.liveatlanticterrace.com and returned by email to atlanticterrace@winnco.com beginning at 12:00 am on 12/1/16. Applications can be picked up at the WinnResidential Management office at 4319 Third Street SE, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20032 on Tuesdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm beginning on 11/29/16. Applications can be returned in person at the Atlantic Gardens Community Center at 4214 4th Street SE, Washington, DC 20032 on Thursdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm beginning on 12/1/16. We will only accept the first 100 applications for Efficiency and 1 Bedroom Apartments and the first 200 applications for 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and then the wait list will close. These properties have rental assistance through the Project Based Section 8 program and are subject to a maximum income limit. Applicants are selected from the wait list based off of the time/date of their application and applicable preferences. There is a preference for applicants who are working a minimum of 32 hours per week for the same company for the last six months, are 62 years of age or older, or are disabled. Persons with disabilities have the right to request reasonable accommodations in the application process.

