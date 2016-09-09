China Town Hall, Local Connections, National Reflections

Register HERE

Join us for the 10th Annual CHINA Town Hall! The event will include a catered reception, a local address & discussion, “Where Is the U.S.-China Relationship Headed — Why?” by Dr. Lampton in person, and a nationwide webcast featuring Dr. Kissinger.

Registration fees are $20 for students & members and $30 for non-members if paid byOctober 11th, 2016. For payments & registrations after that date, a $10 surcharge will be assessed. All guests must register in advance in order to be allowed entry to City Hall. Refunds are not be available. Seating is limited.

Check-in & refreshments will begin at 5:30pm.

The national webcast will be from 7:00-8:00pm.

