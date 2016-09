SAVE THE DATE

Friday, Aug 12: 3pm-10pm

Saturday, Aug 13: 10am-10pm

Sunday, Aug 14: 11am-8pm

The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center (Tysons I)

1961 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22102

We cordially invite you to come to our Fifth Annual VietFest.

More info at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1134490933279842/

