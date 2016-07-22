Third DC Chinese Film Festival

3rd DC Chinese Film Festival Judges Announced

Academy Award and Berlin International Film Festival winners to join festival as judges

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Chinese Film Festival (DCCFF) announced the lineup of judges for its 3rd bi-annual film festival in September. This year’s distinguished panel will feature representatives from the American and Chinese entertainment industries, including Russell Williams II and Xie Fie.

Russell Williams II is an American production sound mixer and winner of two Academy Awards for Best Sound for Glory (1989) and Dances with Wolves (1990). He has worked on over 50 films since 1976 and is currently a full-time professor and Distinguished Artist in Residence at the American University School of Communication in Washington, DC.

Xie Fie is an internationally-acclaimed director from China. He won the prestigious Golden Bear Award for his film The Woman from the Lake of Scented Souls at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1993. His 1986 film Girl from Hunan won the Golden Panda Award at the Montpellier International Film Festival in France and the Don Quixote Award at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain.

“I am very excited to have Russell and Director Xie, along with other esteemed jurors, to be part of our festival. We’ve received more than 300 entries this year thus far,” said Yibin Cai, President of the DCCFF.

DCCFF consists of both the Main Competition and the Online Competition. The Main Competition is composed of six categories: Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, Narrative Short, Documentary Short, Experimental Short, and Animated Short. The Online Competition is for films made by students without formal film training and amateur teams. The deadline for entries is on June 30th.

This year, the festival highlights the following topics: Women in Film, Environment & Film, Cutting-Edge Technology, and Chinese Ethnic Minorities and LGBT.

DCCFF was founded in 2011 with a mission to discover outstanding Chinese films from all over the world and encourage cultural diversity. For more information about the festival please visit www.dccff.org and follow us https://www.facebook.com/dccff/ and https://twitter.com/dccfilmfest

